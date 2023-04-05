Wednesday's contest features the Detroit Tigers (2-3) and the Houston Astros (2-4) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 5.

The Astros will look to Cristian Javier against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Astros vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

This season, the Astros have won two out of the six games in which they've been favored.

Houston has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The Astros have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 26 (4.3 per game).

The Astros' 4.34 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule