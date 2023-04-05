The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is hitting .167 with three walks.
  • Twice in six games this year, Bregman has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Bregman has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 5.93 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 5.06 ERA ranks 67th, .938 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
