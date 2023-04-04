How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) will host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) after winning three straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 48% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Kings allow to opponents.
- In games New Orleans shoots better than 49.3% from the field, it is 24-9 overall.
- The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.
- The Pelicans average just four fewer points per game (114.3) than the Kings allow (118.3).
- New Orleans is 24-5 when scoring more than 118.3 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans are posting 114.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 114 points per contest.
- New Orleans cedes 109.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 115.1 in road games.
- In home games, the Pelicans are draining one more threes per game (11.5) than in road games (10.5). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to on the road (35.6%).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Hamstring
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Tibia
