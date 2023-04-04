Pelicans vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (47-31) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The point total for the matchup is 237.5.
Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-3.5
|237.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' 78 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 237.5 points 20 times.
- The average point total in New Orleans' games this season is 226.5, 11 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Pelicans have gone 39-39-0 ATS this season.
- This season, New Orleans has won 25 out of the 38 games, or 65.8%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, New Orleans has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pelicans have a 61.5% chance to win.
Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|20
|25.6%
|114.3
|235.7
|112.2
|230.5
|228.8
|Kings
|39
|50%
|121.4
|235.7
|118.3
|230.5
|236
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have gone over the total three times.
- Against the spread, New Orleans has fared better at home, covering 22 times in 38 home games, and 17 times in 40 road games.
- The Pelicans record just four fewer points per game (114.3) than the Kings allow (118.3).
- New Orleans is 23-6 against the spread and 24-5 overall when scoring more than 118.3 points.
Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|39-39
|14-11
|37-41
|Kings
|43-35
|13-8
|40-38
Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Kings
|114.3
|121.4
|15
|1
|23-6
|38-20
|24-5
|44-14
|112.2
|118.3
|7
|26
|36-23
|23-6
|37-22
|23-6
