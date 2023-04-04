The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (47-31) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The point total for the matchup is 237.5.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -3.5 237.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' 78 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 237.5 points 20 times.

The average point total in New Orleans' games this season is 226.5, 11 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Pelicans have gone 39-39-0 ATS this season.

This season, New Orleans has won 25 out of the 38 games, or 65.8%, in which it has been favored.

This season, New Orleans has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pelicans have a 61.5% chance to win.

Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Kings Total Facts Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 20 25.6% 114.3 235.7 112.2 230.5 228.8 Kings 39 50% 121.4 235.7 118.3 230.5 236

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have gone over the total three times.

Against the spread, New Orleans has fared better at home, covering 22 times in 38 home games, and 17 times in 40 road games.

The Pelicans record just four fewer points per game (114.3) than the Kings allow (118.3).

New Orleans is 23-6 against the spread and 24-5 overall when scoring more than 118.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 39-39 14-11 37-41 Kings 43-35 13-8 40-38

Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Kings 114.3 Points Scored (PG) 121.4 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 23-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-20 24-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 44-14 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.3 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 36-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-6 37-22 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.