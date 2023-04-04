The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) will host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) after victories in three straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Kings Moneyline
DraftKings Pelicans (-4) 236 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Pelicans (-3.5) 235.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Pelicans (-4) 236.5 -169 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Pelicans (-2.5) 237.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends

  • The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game with a +163 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.3 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).
  • The Kings put up 121.4 points per game (first in league) while allowing 118.3 per outing (26th in NBA). They have a +239 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.
  • The two teams average 235.7 points per game combined, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
  • New Orleans has compiled a 39-38-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Sacramento has covered 43 times in 78 games with a spread this season.

Pelicans and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pelicans +15000 +4500 -245
Kings +7000 +2000 -

