Kyle Tucker -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on April 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)

  • Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 66th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
  • In 65.6% of his games last season (107 of 163), Tucker had a base hit, and in 34 of those games (20.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 18.4% of his games in 2022 (30 of 163), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tucker picked up an RBI in 61 out of 163 games last season (37.4%), with two or more RBIz in 32 of them (19.6%).
  • In 38.7% of his 163 games last season, he scored a run (63 times). He had 11 games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.7%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
78 GP 71
.251 AVG .264
.315 OBP .354
.436 SLG .520
26 XBH 33
12 HR 18
46 RBI 61
45/25 K/BB 50/38
11 SB 13
Home Away
85 GP 78
52 (61.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 55 (70.5%)
18 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (20.5%)
34 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (37.2%)
14 (16.5%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (20.5%)
28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (42.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Manning takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 25-year-old righty, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • In 12 games last season he finished with a 2-3 record and had a 3.43 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP.
