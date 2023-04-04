Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 0-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)
- Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.
- Pena reached base via a hit in 99 of 149 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 26.2% of those games (39 of them).
- Including the 149 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in 25 of them (16.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena picked up an RBI in 48 games last season out of 149 (32.2%), including multiple RBIs in 11.4% of those games (17 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
- He scored in 67 of 149 games last season (45.0%), including scoring more than once in 11.4% of his games (17 times).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|.255
|AVG
|.244
|.284
|OBP
|.287
|.445
|SLG
|.399
|21
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|28
|65/10
|K/BB
|70/12
|9
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|54 (70.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (62.5%)
|19 (24.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (27.8%)
|35 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (44.4%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.3%)
|26 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (30.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Manning takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- Last season he finished with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP over his 12 games, putting together a 2-3 record.
