On Tuesday, David Hensley (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

David Hensley At The Plate (2022)

Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

In eight of 20 games last season (40.0%) Hensley got at least one hit, and in three of those contests (15.0%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run once out of 20 games a year ago, going deep in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.

He scored in five of 20 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 8 GP 5 .313 AVG .385 .389 OBP .500 .688 SLG .462 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 2/2 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 8 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

