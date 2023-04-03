On Monday, Mauricio Dubon (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Dubon got a hit in 38.2% of his 110 games last year, with at least two hits in 7.3% of those contests.

He hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (five of 110), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon picked up an RBI in 16.4% of his games last season (18 of 110), with two or more RBIs in five of them (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored in 22.7% of his games last season (25 of 110), with more than one run on four occasions (3.6%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .227 AVG .198 .266 OBP .235 .379 SLG .234 10 XBH 4 5 HR 0 18 RBI 6 18/8 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 55 GP 55 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (32.7%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (5.5%) 13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (21.8%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (9.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)