Chas McCormick -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

  • McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
  • McCormick got a hit in 54.2% of his 131 games last season, with multiple hits in 15.3% of those contests.
  • In 16 of 131 games last year, he homered (12.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 22.9% of his games a season ago (30 of 131), McCormick picked up an RBI. In 12 of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • In 33.6% of his 131 games last season, he scored a run (44 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 60
.248 AVG .243
.361 OBP .308
.425 SLG .393
12 XBH 16
7 HR 7
21 RBI 23
43/26 K/BB 63/20
1 SB 3
Home Away
60 GP 71
31 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (56.3%)
10 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.1%)
23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (29.6%)
8 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.3%)
15 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Boyd will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went a scoreless third of an inning.
  • In 10 games last season he put together a 2-0 record and had a 1.35 ERA and a 0.975 WHIP.
