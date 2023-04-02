LSU vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament National Championship
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) squaring off at American Airlines Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 76-73 win for Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.
In their last game on Friday, the Lady Tigers secured a 79-72 victory against Virginia Tech.
LSU vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
LSU vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season on March 31, when they defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 79-72.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (10).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-72 over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on March 31
- 66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 22) on February 16
- 66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' +860 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.7 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 57.2 per contest (25th in college basketball).
- LSU scores fewer points in conference action (77.3 per game) than overall (81.7).
- In 2022-23 the Lady Tigers are scoring 8.7 more points per game at home (85.9) than on the road (77.2).
- At home LSU is allowing 52.8 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than it is on the road (63.2).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers are compiling 72.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 81.7.
