After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)

Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.

In 99 of 149 games last season (66.4%) Pena had at least one hit, and in 39 of those contests (26.2%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run in 25 of 149 games in 2022 (16.8%), including 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Pena drove in a run in 48 of 149 games last season (32.2%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.4%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

He scored in 45.0% of his games last season (67 of 149), with more than one run on 17 occasions (11.4%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 65 .255 AVG .244 .284 OBP .287 .445 SLG .399 21 XBH 23 14 HR 8 35 RBI 28 65/10 K/BB 70/12 9 SB 2 Home Away 77 GP 72 54 (70.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (62.5%) 19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%) 35 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (44.4%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.3%) 26 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (30.6%)

