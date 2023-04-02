David Hensley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

David Hensley At The Plate (2022)

Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Hensley got a hit in 40.0% of his 20 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.0% of those games.

Logging a trip to the plate in 20 games last season, he hit one homer.

In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.

He scored in five of 20 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 8 GP 5 .313 AVG .385 .389 OBP .500 .688 SLG .462 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 2/2 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 8 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)