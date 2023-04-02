How to Watch the Astros vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will meet Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros averaged 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 214 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Astros' .423 slugging percentage was fifth-best in baseball.
- Houston went 34-7 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- Chicago scored 686 runs (4.2 per game) last season, which ranked 19th in MLB.
- Last year the Astros ranked seventh in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.
- Houston had a 9.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Houston's pitchers had a combined ERA of 2.89 last year, second-best in baseball.
- The Astros had a combined WHIP of just 1.093 as a pitching staff, which was the second-best in baseball last season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Garcia will start for the Astros, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 29, the 26-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and went two-thirds of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Dylan Cease
|3/31/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Lance Lynn
|4/1/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Lucas Giolito
|4/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Mike Clevinger
|4/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Matthew Boyd
|4/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|4/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Sonny Gray
|4/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Joe Ryan
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.