After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Minute Maid Park

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate (2022)

Diaz hit .125 with a double and a walk.

Diaz got a hit in one of six games last season.

He did not homer last year in the six games he appeared in.

Diaz had an RBI in one of six games last year.

He did not score in any of the six games he played in last year.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 1 GP 3 .000 AVG .143 .000 OBP .250 .000 SLG .286 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 0/0 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 2 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)