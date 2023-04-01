David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, David Hensley (on the back of going 2-for-3 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
David Hensley At The Plate (2022)
- Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Hensley got a hit eight times last season in 20 games (40.0%), including three multi-hit games (15.0%).
- Logging a trip to the plate in 20 games last season, he hit one homer.
- In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.
- In five of 20 games last year (25.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.313
|AVG
|.385
|.389
|OBP
|.500
|.688
|SLG
|.462
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|2/2
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Giolito starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.435 WHIP, putting together an 11-9 record.
