Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chas McCormick is back in the lineup for the Houston Astros and will face Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)
- McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
- McCormick got a hit 71 times last year in 131 games (54.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (15.3%).
- He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 131 opportunities, 12.2%), going deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick picked up an RBI in 30 out of 131 games last year (22.9%), with two or more RBIz in 12 of them (9.2%).
- In 33.6% of his 131 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|60
|.248
|AVG
|.243
|.361
|OBP
|.308
|.425
|SLG
|.393
|12
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|23
|43/26
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|71
|31 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (56.3%)
|10 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.1%)
|23 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (29.6%)
|8 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.3%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Giolito starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 28-year-old right-hander started the game and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In 30 games last season he compiled an 11-9 record and had a 4.90 ERA and a 1.435 WHIP.
