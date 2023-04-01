Jose Urquidy will take the hill for the Houston Astros (1-1) on Saturday, April 1 in an early-season matchup versus the Chicago White Sox (1-1), who will counter with Lucas Giolito. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The White Sox are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Astros (-125). An 8.5-run total is set for this contest.

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Urquidy - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Astros won 103 out of the 149 games, or 69.1%, in which they were favored.

The Astros had a record of 96-40, a 70.6% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Houston, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Astros averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (116 total at home).

Houston had a .448 slugging percentage and averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game at home.

The White Sox were victorious in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the White Sox won 21 of 45 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Chicago hit 72 homers on the road last season (0.9 per game).

The White Sox averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .391 away from home.

Astros vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) José Abreu - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

