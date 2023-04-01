The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)

  • Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked 63rd, his on-base percentage ranked 22nd, and he was 43rd in the league in slugging.
  • Bregman reached base via a hit in 110 of 168 games last season (65.5%), including multiple hits in 23.8% of those games (40 of them).
  • He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games last season (168 in all), going deep in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Bregman picked up an RBI in 63 of 168 games last season (37.5%), including 28 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (16.7%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • In 44.0% of his 168 games last season, he scored (74 times). He had 21 games with multiple runs in 2022 (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 76
.305 AVG .215
.414 OBP .320
.558 SLG .355
36 XBH 25
16 HR 7
53 RBI 40
38/48 K/BB 39/40
0 SB 1
Home Away
86 GP 82
63 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (57.3%)
23 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (20.7%)
43 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (37.8%)
19 (22.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.3%)
35 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (34.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Giolito will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old righty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • In his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.435 WHIP, compiling an 11-9 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.