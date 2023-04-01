Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)
- Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked 63rd, his on-base percentage ranked 22nd, and he was 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Bregman reached base via a hit in 110 of 168 games last season (65.5%), including multiple hits in 23.8% of those games (40 of them).
- He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games last season (168 in all), going deep in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Bregman picked up an RBI in 63 of 168 games last season (37.5%), including 28 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (16.7%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- In 44.0% of his 168 games last season, he scored (74 times). He had 21 games with multiple runs in 2022 (12.5%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|.305
|AVG
|.215
|.414
|OBP
|.320
|.558
|SLG
|.355
|36
|XBH
|25
|16
|HR
|7
|53
|RBI
|40
|38/48
|K/BB
|39/40
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|86
|GP
|82
|63 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (57.3%)
|23 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (20.7%)
|43 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (37.8%)
|19 (22.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.3%)
|35 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (34.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Giolito will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins.
- In his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.435 WHIP, compiling an 11-9 record.
