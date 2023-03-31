Friday's contest between the LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) and Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) going head to head at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 68-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 31.

The Hokies head into this matchup on the heels of an 84-74 win over Ohio State on Monday.

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 68, Virginia Tech 66

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies' signature win of the season came in an 84-74 victory against the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes on March 27.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 15-4 (.789%) -- the second-most victories.

Virginia Tech has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

84-74 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 27

73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

LSU Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 8 Utah Utes on March 24, the Lady Tigers notched their signature win of the season, a 66-63 victory.

The Lady Tigers have nine wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

LSU has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.4 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 57.1 per contest (26th in college basketball).

Virginia Tech's offense has been less effective in ACC action this year, posting 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.4 PPG.

Offensively, the Hokies have fared better in home games this year, averaging 75.5 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game in away games.

In home games, Virginia Tech is ceding 8.7 fewer points per game (53.2) than in away games (61.9).

On offense, the Hokies have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 68.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 72.4 they've racked up over the course of this year.

LSU Performance Insights