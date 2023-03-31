The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Dubon reached base via a hit in 42 of 110 games last season (38.2%), including multiple hits in 7.3% of those games (eight of them).

He homered in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (five of 110), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 of 110 games last season (16.4%), Dubon picked up an RBI, and five of those games (4.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He crossed the plate in 25 of 110 games last season (22.7%), including scoring more than once in 3.6% of his games (four times).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .227 AVG .198 .266 OBP .235 .379 SLG .234 10 XBH 4 5 HR 0 18 RBI 6 18/8 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 55 GP 55 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (32.7%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (5.5%) 13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (21.8%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (9.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)