Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)
- Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Dubon reached base via a hit in 42 of 110 games last season (38.2%), including multiple hits in 7.3% of those games (eight of them).
- He homered in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (five of 110), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 of 110 games last season (16.4%), Dubon picked up an RBI, and five of those games (4.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He crossed the plate in 25 of 110 games last season (22.7%), including scoring more than once in 3.6% of his games (four times).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.227
|AVG
|.198
|.266
|OBP
|.235
|.379
|SLG
|.234
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|18/8
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (32.7%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (5.5%)
|13 (23.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (21.8%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (23.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (9.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Lynn starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 35-year-old righty started the game and went seven innings against the San Diego Padres.
- In 21 games last season he compiled an 8-7 record and had a 3.99 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP.
