LSU vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) at American Airlines Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of LSU. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 31.
In their last game on Sunday, the Lady Tigers secured a 54-42 victory against Miami (FL).
LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 68, Virginia Tech 66
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' signature win this season came against the Utah Utes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 8). The Lady Tigers secured the 66-63 win at a neutral site on March 24.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (nine).
- LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16
- 66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19
- 83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers put up 81.8 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 56.7 per contest (23rd in college basketball). They have a +853 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 25.1 points per game.
- In SEC action, LSU has averaged 4.5 fewer points (77.3) than overall (81.8) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Tigers score 85.9 points per game. On the road, they score 77.2.
- LSU is giving up fewer points at home (52.8 per game) than on the road (63.2).
- In their previous 10 games, the Lady Tigers are compiling 72.4 points per contest, compared to their season average of 81.8.
