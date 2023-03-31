Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jacob Meyers (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jacob Meyers At The Plate (2022)
- Meyers hit .227 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- Meyers picked up a hit in 46.3% of his games last year (25 of 54), with more than one hit in nine of those contests (16.7%).
- He went deep once out of 54 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers drove in a run in 10 out of 54 games last year (18.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.4%).
- He scored a run in 12 of 54 games last year (22.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.221
|AVG
|.233
|.247
|OBP
|.291
|.312
|SLG
|.315
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|21/3
|K/BB
|33/4
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (12.5%)
|1 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Lynn will start for the White Sox, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 35-year-old righty, started and went seven innings against the San Diego Padres.
- In 21 games last season he put together an 8-7 record and had a 3.99 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.