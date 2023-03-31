David Hensley plays his first game of the season when the Houston Astros face off against the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

David Hensley At The Plate (2022)

Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

In 40.0% of his 20 games last season, Hensley got a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.

Appearing in 20 games last season, he hit one homer.

In two of 20 games last season, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.

He scored a run in five of 20 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 8 GP 5 .313 AVG .385 .389 OBP .500 .688 SLG .462 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 2/2 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 8 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

