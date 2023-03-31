Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (0-1) and Chicago White Sox (1-0) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 6-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on March 31.

The Astros will call on Cristian Javier against the White Sox and Lance Lynn.

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Astros vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

Last season, the Astros were favored 149 times and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

Last season, Houston won 76 of its 108 games, or 70.4%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Houston was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 737 total runs last season.

The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule