After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)

Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 63rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

In 110 of 168 games last season (65.5%) Bregman had at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (23.8%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (25 of 168), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games a year ago (63 of 168), Bregman drove in a run. In 28 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.

He touched home plate in 44.0% of his 168 games last year, with two or more runs in 12.5% of those games (21).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 76 .305 AVG .215 .414 OBP .320 .558 SLG .355 36 XBH 25 16 HR 7 53 RBI 40 38/48 K/BB 39/40 0 SB 1 Home Away 86 GP 82 63 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (57.3%) 23 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (20.7%) 43 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (37.8%) 19 (22.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.3%) 35 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (34.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)