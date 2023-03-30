Pelicans vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (51-24) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is 226.5 for the matchup.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|226.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 38 of 76 games this season.
- New Orleans' average game total this season has been 226.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New Orleans' ATS record is 37-39-0 this season.
- The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those games.
- New Orleans has a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|43
|57.3%
|116.8
|231.1
|112.7
|225.2
|230.1
|Pelicans
|38
|50%
|114.3
|231.1
|112.5
|225.2
|228.9
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Three of the Pelicans' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (21-16-0) than on the road (16-23-0) this season.
- The Pelicans score an average of 114.3 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.7 points, New Orleans is 32-12 against the spread and 34-10 overall.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|41-34
|23-16
|36-39
|Pelicans
|37-39
|3-9
|36-40
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Pelicans
|116.8
|114.3
|9
|15
|35-15
|32-12
|45-5
|34-10
|112.7
|112.5
|10
|7
|33-11
|32-14
|38-6
|32-14
