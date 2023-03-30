Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros open the season against Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)
- Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Dubon had a hit 42 times last year in 110 games (38.2%), including eight multi-hit games (7.3%).
- He homered in five of 110 games in 2022 (4.5%), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16.4% of his 110 games a year ago, Dubon drove in a run (18 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (4.5%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 22.7% of his games last season (25 of 110), he scored at least one run, and in four (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.227
|AVG
|.198
|.266
|OBP
|.235
|.379
|SLG
|.234
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|18/8
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Cease starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 27-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He ranked second in ERA (2.20), 20th in WHIP (1.109), and fourth in K/9 (11.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.