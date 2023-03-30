Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)
- Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.
- He ranked 66th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB last season.
- Tucker had a base hit in 107 out of 163 games last season (65.6%), with more than one hit in 34 of them (20.9%).
- He hit a home run in 18.4% of his games in 2022 (30 of 163), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games last year (61 of 163), with two or more RBIs in 32 of those games (19.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 14 games.
- He touched home plate in 38.7% of his 163 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.7% of those games (11).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|71
|.251
|AVG
|.264
|.315
|OBP
|.354
|.436
|SLG
|.520
|26
|XBH
|33
|12
|HR
|18
|46
|RBI
|61
|45/25
|K/BB
|50/38
|11
|SB
|13
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Cease starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 27-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He ranked second in ERA (2.20), 20th in WHIP (1.109), and fourth in K/9 (11.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last year.
