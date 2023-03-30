Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take the field for Opening Day against Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

  • McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
  • McCormick got a hit in 54.2% of his 131 games last season, with more than one hit in 15.3% of those contests.
  • In 16 of 131 games last year, he left the yard (12.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • McCormick drove in a run in 30 games last season out 131 (22.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He came around to score in 44 of his 131 games a year ago (33.6%), with more than one run scored eight times (6.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 60
.248 AVG .243
.361 OBP .308
.425 SLG .393
12 XBH 16
7 HR 7
21 RBI 23
43/26 K/BB 63/20
1 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Cease makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 27-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • His 2.20 ERA ranked second, 1.109 WHIP ranked 20th, and 11.1 K/9 ranked fourth among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
