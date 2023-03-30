Opening Day will take place on Thursday, March 30 at Minute Maid Park, with Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros hosting Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:08 PM ET.

The Astros are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+115). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Astros and White Sox game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $17.14 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Yordan Alvarez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Astros were favored 149 times and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

The Astros had a record of 85-33, a 72% win rate, when they were favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Houston, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Astros hit 116 homers at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston had a .448 slugging percentage and averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game at home.

The White Sox were victorious in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the White Sox came away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per game when playing on the road last season (72 total in road contests).

The White Sox averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .391 on the road.

Astros vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+190) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+340) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -190 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.