The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will send Framber Valdez and Dylan Cease to the mound, respectively, on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 7:08 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros ranked fourth-best in MLB action last season with 214 total home runs.

Last year the Astros' .423 slugging percentage was fifth-best in baseball.

Houston went 34-7 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Chicago scored the 19th-most runs in the majors last season with 686 (4.2 per game).

Last year the Astros' .319 on-base percentage ranked seventh-best in MLB.

Houston had a 9.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Houston's pitchers had a combined ERA of 2.89 last year, second-best in baseball.

The Astros had a combined WHIP of just 1.093 as a pitching staff, which was the second-best in baseball last season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez starts for the first time this season for the Astros.

The 29-year-old left-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 White Sox - Home Framber Valdez Dylan Cease 3/31/2023 White Sox - Home Cristian Javier Lance Lynn 4/1/2023 White Sox - Home Jose Urquidy Lucas Giolito 4/2/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Garcia Mike Clevinger 4/3/2023 Tigers - Home - - 4/4/2023 Tigers - Home - -

