Herbert Jones and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be matching up versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 124-90 win over the Trail Blazers, Jones had seven points and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Jones' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.4 9.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.0 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.7 PRA -- 15.8 16 PR 12.5 13.4 13.3 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.6



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Warriors

Jones is responsible for taking 6.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.4 per game.

Jones is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Warriors, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the league, giving up 117.7 points per game.

Giving up 43.5 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

The Warriors are the 18th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.8 assists per contest.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Herbert Jones vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 36 7 3 5 0 1 4 11/21/2022 20 3 3 2 0 3 1 11/4/2022 29 4 1 2 0 0 3

