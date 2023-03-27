How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) play the No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (28-6) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Monday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, airing on ESPN starting at 7:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Terrapins score 28.9 more points per game (79.3) than the Gamecocks allow (50.4).
- When it scores more than 50.4 points, Maryland is 24-5.
- South Carolina is 29-0 when it allows fewer than 79.3 points.
- The Gamecocks score 12.2 more points per game (80.4) than the Terrapins give up (68.2).
- When South Carolina puts up more than 68.2 points, it is 24-0.
- When Maryland gives up fewer than 80.4 points, it is 22-2.
- The Gamecocks shoot 46.4% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Terrapins allow defensively.
- The Terrapins shoot 44.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Gamecocks allow.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 72-40
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/19/2023
|South Florida
|W 76-45
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/25/2023
|UCLA
|W 59-43
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/27/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 93-61
|Xfinity Center
|3/19/2023
|Arizona
|W 77-64
|Xfinity Center
|3/25/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 76-59
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/27/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
