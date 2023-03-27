The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) heading into their game against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) currently includes two players. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27 from Moda Center.

In their last time out, the Pelicans won on Saturday 131-110 against the Clippers. Brandon Ingram's team-leading 32 points led the Pelicans in the victory.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26 7 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9 2.3 3

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable (Knee), Jerami Grant: Questionable (Quadricep), Justise Winslow: Out (Ankle), Damian Lillard: Questionable (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Questionable (Foot)

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans average just two fewer points per game (114.2) than the Trail Blazers allow (116.2).

New Orleans is 24-7 when scoring more than 116.2 points.

The Pelicans' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 114.6 points per contest compared to the 114.2 they've averaged this year.

New Orleans knocks down 11 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 36% from deep (16th in the NBA). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.2 per game while shooting 34%.

The Pelicans record 111.5 points per 100 possessions (21st in the league), while giving up 110 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -11.5 226.5

