CJ McCollum's New Orleans Pelicans match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on March 25, McCollum posted 21 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 131-110 win against the Clippers.

In this piece we'll examine McCollum's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.0 20.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.3 Assists 5.5 5.9 6.2 PRA 30.5 31.4 31.8 PR 24.5 25.5 25.6 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.0



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, CJ McCollum has made 7.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 16.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.8 threes per game, or 23.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's Pelicans average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are 19th in the NBA, conceding 116.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.4 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.4 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are 12th in the NBA, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

CJ McCollum vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 30 22 5 11 4 0 1 3/1/2023 36 24 7 7 2 0 0 11/10/2022 38 13 7 7 1 2 2

