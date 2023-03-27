The New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram included, hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 25, Ingram produced 32 points and 13 assists in a 131-110 win against the Clippers.

In this article we will look at Ingram's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 23.9 26.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 4.9 Assists 6.5 5.4 7.2 PRA 39.5 34.3 38.7 PR 32.5 28.9 31.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Brandon Ingram's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Ingram is responsible for attempting 10.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.2 per game.

Ingram is averaging 4.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Ingram's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.4 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Allowing 116.2 points per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 42.4 rebounds per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the 28th-ranked team in the league, giving up 26.4 assists per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 38 40 6 5 1 0 2 11/10/2022 31 14 5 2 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Ingram or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.