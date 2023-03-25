Pelicans vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 25
At Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSC.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Clippers (-4.5)
|223.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-4.5)
|223.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Clippers (-5)
|224.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Clippers (-4.5)
|224.5
|-200
|+170
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers average 112.9 points per game (23rd in the league) while giving up 112.3 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +40 scoring differential overall.
- The Pelicans have a +92 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 114 points per game, 16th in the league, and are allowing 112.8 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.
- These teams score 226.9 points per game combined, 3.4 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams give up 225.1 points per game combined, 1.6 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Los Angeles has put together a 37-37-0 ATS record so far this year.
- New Orleans is 35-37-1 ATS this season.
Pelicans and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+25000
|+10000
|+330
|Clippers
|+1600
|+700
|-751
Looking to place a futures bet on the Pelicans? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.