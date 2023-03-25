The New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 115-96 win against the Hornets, Ingram put up 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Let's break down Ingram's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.7 25.9 Rebounds 5.5 5 5.1 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.4 PRA 36.5 33.9 37.4 PR 30.5 28.7 31 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 10.2% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 7.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Ingram's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.4.

The Clippers concede 112.3 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Clippers give up 43.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked ninth in the NBA, allowing 24.7 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the NBA, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/3/2022 35 15 8 4 1 0 0 1/13/2022 33 24 5 6 1 0 1 11/29/2021 34 27 7 4 1 0 0 11/19/2021 39 17 12 5 3 0 0

