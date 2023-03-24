This Sweet 16 battle features the No. 2 seed Utah Utes (27-4) and the No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (30-2) on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 5:00 PM.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers' 83.2 points per game are 17.2 more points than the 66.0 the Utes allow.

When it scores more than 66.0 points, LSU is 26-0.

Utah has a 23-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.2 points.

The Utes put up 26.5 more points per game (83.5) than the Lady Tigers allow (57.0).

Utah is 25-3 when scoring more than 57.0 points.

LSU has a 27-0 record when allowing fewer than 83.5 points.

The Utes are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 12.9% higher than the Lady Tigers concede to opponents (35.5%).

The Lady Tigers make 46.7% of their shots from the field, just 5.5% more than the Utes' defensive field-goal percentage.

