Naji Marshall and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Marshall put up eight points in his previous game, which ended in a 119-84 win versus the Spurs.

In this article we will break down Marshall's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Naji Marshall Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.4 9.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.7 3.7 Assists -- 2.5 2.4 PRA -- 15.6 15.4 PR 10.5 13.1 13 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Naji Marshall's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Naji Marshall Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Naji Marshall has made 3.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Marshall's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.4 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Hornets allow 117.4 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Hornets are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 46.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the league, allowing 26 per game.

The Hornets are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Naji Marshall vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 12 0 1 1 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Marshall or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.