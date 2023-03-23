2023 Corales Puntacana Championship Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), a 7,670-yard, par-72 course, is the setting for the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, with $3.8M in prize money up for grabs. Catch the first round on Thursday, March 23. Chad Ramey won this tournament the last time out.
How to Watch the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards
- TV: Golf Channel
Corales Puntacana Championship Top-Ranked Participants
|World Rank
|Thomas Detry
|82nd
|Wyndham Clark
|90th
|Joel Dahmen
|100th
|Emiliano Grillo
|114th
|Erik Van Rooyen
|117th
Corales Puntacana Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|12:23 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Pendrith, Thomas Detry
|12:35 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Nick Hardy
|7:45 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Adam Long, Chris Stroud, Wyndham Clark
|12:11 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Joel Dahmen, Tyler Duncan, Ryan Brehm
|7:21 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Erik Van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Richy Werenski
|12:59 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Harry Higgs, Fabrizio Zanotti, Austin Eckroat
|6:45 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Emiliano Grillo, Camilo Villegas, Kevin Tway
|11:59 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Geoff Ogilvy, Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley
|11:47 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Ryan Moore, Matthias Schwab, Cody Gribble
|7:09 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Jason Dufner, Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett
