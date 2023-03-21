Stars vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
The Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) carry a five-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Dallas Stars (38-19-13) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.
Over the last 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 while putting up 48 goals against 34 goals allowed. On 31 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored nine goals (29.0%).
As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we project to win Tuesday's game.
Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-165)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 7-13-20 in overtime contests on their way to a 38-19-13 overall record.
- Dallas has 24 points (7-6-10) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the 10 games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 1-7-2 (four points).
- Dallas has finished 5-3-6 in the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 16 points).
- The Stars have scored more than two goals in 44 games (32-7-5, 69 points).
- In the 21 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 10-5-6 to record 26 points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 21-10-5 (47 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 30 games. The Stars went 13-9-8 in those matchups (34 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|8th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.48
|6th
|9th
|2.73
|Goals Allowed
|3.19
|17th
|11th
|32.3
|Shots
|30.3
|21st
|13th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|27.7
|3rd
|8th
|23.5%
|Power Play %
|19.3%
|24th
|5th
|82.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.4%
|26th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.