Josh Richardson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 117-107 win over the Rockets (his previous game) Richardson put up six points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Richardson's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.9 9.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.3 Assists 2.5 3.0 1.9 PRA -- 16.6 13.2 PR 11.5 13.6 11.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Spurs

Richardson's Pelicans average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 105 possessions per contest.

The Spurs are the worst defensive squad in the league, giving up 122.1 points per game.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are 27th in the league, giving up 26.3 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs have given up 12.3 makes per contest, 17th in the league.

Josh Richardson vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2022 21 7 2 0 1 0 3

