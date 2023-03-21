Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 117-107 win over the Rockets (his most recent game) Jones produced 13 points.

We're going to examine Jones' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.7 11.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.9 Assists 2.5 2.3 3.2 PRA -- 16 19.4 PR 14.5 13.7 16.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Herbert Jones' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Herbert Jones has made 3.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 5.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jones' Pelicans average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 105 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 122.1 points per contest, which is the worst in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs are 22nd in the NBA, conceding 44.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are ranked 27th in the NBA, giving up 26.3 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are 17th in the NBA, conceding 12.3 makes per contest.

Herbert Jones vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 34 12 3 2 2 1 2 11/23/2022 19 9 2 1 1 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jones or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.