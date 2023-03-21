CJ McCollum and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

McCollum, in his last game (March 19 win against the Rockets) posted 26 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into McCollum's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.1 21.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.0 Assists 6.5 6.0 6.5 PRA 33.5 31.5 32.9 PR 27.5 25.5 26.4 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.9



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Spurs

McCollum has taken 18.1 shots per game this season and made 7.9 per game, which account for 18.6% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 23.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

McCollum's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 17th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Defensively, the Spurs are last in the league, allowing 122.1 points per game.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs concede 26.3 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 17th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

CJ McCollum vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 37 40 8 9 7 2 1 12/2/2022 32 5 4 4 1 0 0

