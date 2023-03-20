The No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) will take to the court against the No. 12 seed Toledo Rockets (29-4) on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips off at 6:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tennessee vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

  • The Rockets average 7.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Lady Volunteers allow (66.3).
  • Toledo is 20-1 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • Tennessee has a 19-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers put up 77.0 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 62.8 the Rockets allow.
  • Tennessee is 20-8 when scoring more than 62.8 points.
  • Toledo has a 25-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.0 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers shoot 43.2% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Rockets concede defensively.
  • The Rockets shoot 49.1% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 LSU W 69-67 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/5/2023 South Carolina L 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/18/2023 Saint Louis W 95-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
3/20/2023 Toledo - Thompson-Boling Arena

Toledo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/10/2023 Kent State W 68-58 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/11/2023 Bowling Green W 73-58 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/18/2023 Iowa State W 80-73 Thompson-Boling Arena
3/20/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.