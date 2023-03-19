The No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal (29-5) take to the court against the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (24-8) with a Sweet 16 berth in the N/A Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Maples Pavilion.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

Stanford vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score 11 more points per game (69.3) than the Cardinal allow (58.3).

Ole Miss has put together a 19-4 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.

Stanford's record is 26-1 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.

The 76.9 points per game the Cardinal record are 20.4 more points than the Rebels allow (56.5).

Stanford is 26-3 when scoring more than 56.5 points.

Ole Miss is 22-6 when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.

The Cardinal shoot 45.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Rebels allow defensively.

The Rebels' 38.6 shooting percentage from the field is 5.7 higher than the Cardinal have given up.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/2/2023 Oregon W 76-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/3/2023 UCLA L 69-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/17/2023 Sacred Heart W 92-49 Maples Pavilion 3/19/2023 Ole Miss - Maples Pavilion

Ole Miss Schedule