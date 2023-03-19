The Houston Rockets (18-52) are 5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet SW.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

BSNO and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Pelicans vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 116 - Rockets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 5)

Pelicans (- 5) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Pelicans have a 31-38-1 ATS record this season compared to the 28-38-4 mark of the Rockets.

New Orleans (8-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (47.1%) than Houston (23-29-3) does as a 5+-point underdog (41.8%).

Houston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.6% of the time this season (34 out of 70). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (35 out of 70).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 20-13, a better record than the Rockets have recorded (16-50) as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

New Orleans ranks 16th in the NBA with 113.9 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 15th with 113.5 points allowed per game.

The Pelicans rank ninth in the NBA with 25.7 assists per game.

The Pelicans are making 10.8 threes per game (23rd-ranked in league). They have a 35.5% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

New Orleans is attempting 57.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 65.1% of the shots it has attempted (and 74.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.6 treys per contest, which are 34.9% of its shots (and 25.9% of the team's buckets).

