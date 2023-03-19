A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament South Region bracket is on the line when the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) meet the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM on TBS. Baylor has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Baylor -1.5 146.5

Baylor vs Creighton Betting Records & Stats

  • So far this season, the Bears have put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread.
  • Baylor has a record of 14-8, a 63.6% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Bears.
  • So far this year, Creighton has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread.
  • The Bluejays have a mark of 3-4 in contests where bookmakers give them odds of +100 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Creighton has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Baylor vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Baylor 17 54.8% 77.1 153.6 69.8 138.1 145.3
Creighton 12 41.4% 76.5 153.6 68.3 138.1 145.4

Additional Baylor vs Creighton Insights & Trends

  • Baylor is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • Five of Bears' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • Creighton has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • The Bluejays have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
  • The 77.1 points per game the Bears put up are 8.8 more points than the Bluejays allow (68.3).
  • When Baylor scores more than 68.3 points, it is 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.
  • The Bluejays average 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than the Bears give up to opponents (69.8).
  • When it scores more than 69.8 points, Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Baylor 17-14-0 14-12 17-14-0
Creighton 14-15-0 2-2 12-17-0

Baylor vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits

Baylor Creighton
14-3 Home Record 13-2
5-5 Away Record 5-6
10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0
82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3
71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5
8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0
6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

